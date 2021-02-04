Several days ago we met the 7 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass during this month of February, of which 3 of them have already landed on the different platforms of the successful subscription service from Redmond. While these games are Ghost of a Tale, Project Winter and the incredible The Falconeer. But in the company of these great titles, Microsoft has surprisingly added a new game to Xbox Game Pass.

In partnership with the games mentioned above, we have known through the Twitter official Xbox Game Pass, which Monster Hunter World has joined the Xbox Game Pass Android catalog, giving xCloud players the possibility to enjoy the great role-playing, action and adventure title developed by the Japanese company, Capcom. We remind you that the 4 games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon.

These are the 2 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days

Monster Hunter World now available on Xbox Game Pass Android (xCloud)

Welcome to a new world! Become a great hunter and kill ferocious monsters in an ecosystem full of life where you can take advantage of your environment and its varied flora and fauna to win. Hunt solo or co-op with up to three other players and use materials left behind by your fallen foes to create new equipment to battle even bigger and more powerful beasts!

Every decade, elder dragons cross the sea to the continent known as the New World, in a phenomenon known as the migration of the Elders. To get to the bottom of this mysterious phenomenon, the guild has created the commission of inquiry and has sent it in large fleets to the New World. The time has come for the 5th Fleet to set sail following Zorah Magdaros, an ancient dragon of gigantic proportions.