In case you didn't understand, between Epic Games And Apple There's not exactly good blood, as there is with Google, but at least it seems that Tim Sweeney's company has a sort of weakness for Microsoftconsidering how he reacted to the news of Xbox's overtaking Cupertino's.

As we have seen, Microsoft is the most valuable company in the world thanks to artificial intelligence, based on recent developments, a goal which is obviously by no means definitive given the head-to-head with Apple, but which was enough to trigger the Well done of Epic Games, which almost sound like a sort of “rooting against” towards the Cupertino house, which has not spared a jab.

It must be said that Tim Sweeney has certainly not hidden his hatred towards Microsoft in the past, so it sounds a bit suspicious, but there could be some rapprochement behind it, at least at a conceptual level, between the companies.