In case you didn't understand, between Epic Games And Apple There's not exactly good blood, as there is with Google, but at least it seems that Tim Sweeney's company has a sort of weakness for Microsoftconsidering how he reacted to the news of Xbox's overtaking Cupertino's.
As we have seen, Microsoft is the most valuable company in the world thanks to artificial intelligence, based on recent developments, a goal which is obviously by no means definitive given the head-to-head with Apple, but which was enough to trigger the Well done of Epic Games, which almost sound like a sort of “rooting against” towards the Cupertino house, which has not spared a jab.
It must be said that Tim Sweeney has certainly not hidden his hatred towards Microsoft in the past, so it sounds a bit suspicious, but there could be some rapprochement behind it, at least at a conceptual level, between the companies.
A new friendship?
As reported by Windows Central, with the recent victories obtained by Epic Games on the legal front regarding its fight against closed systemsthe company is achieving results in terms of, at least, raising awareness against the duopoly represented by Apple and Google in the mobile market.
In this sense, the more open environment proposed by Windows it might seem more congenial to Epic Games' way of seeing the market, suggesting that Sweeney wants to find a sort of sidekick in Microsoft, or at least not exactly an enemy.
For the moment, however, these are only suppositions, but at least the particular congratulatory message from Sweeney remains, which almost seems to come from another person compared to the majors' irreducible opponent: “Congratulations to Microsoft for an honor completely deserved”, reported the head of Epic Games after the news on the milestone reached by Microsoft. “From Bill Gates to Steve Ballmer to Satya Nadella, they have a 50-year history of supporting and pushing developers, while also respecting their freedom and that of users,” Sweeney wrote, then struck home with “A big difference compared to Apple and Google“.
