Like every year, Microsoft has just advertise and publish the financial results of its last quarter ended on December 31, 2020, with impressive data that add up to total revenue of more than $ 43 billion. However, the highlight of these accounts without a doubt has been Microsoft’s gaming business, managed entirely under the Xbox, with a great quarter in which record numbers were achieved.

In addition to the recent but still limited arrival of the new generation of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, in recent months we have seen how Microsoft strengthened its commitment to the services and content of Xbox Live and Game Pass, whose revenues increased by 40% compared to last year.

And it is that when it comes to gaming services, Xbox Live already accumulates more than 100 million monthly active users, in addition to the 18 million active subscribers in Game Pass. But not only that. It should be noted that the launch of these consoles also established itself as the most successful in the history of the company, with the highest number of consoles sold in the first month of launch. Although unfortunately the company seems to continue to want to hide the specific number of units, the data available being limited to some third-party studies.

Thus, for the next quarter, Microsoft expects to experience further growth in gaming revenue again, estimating a further increase of approximately 40%. A figure mainly driven by the replacement of the stock of the Xbox Series X and Series S; and of course, a new push from their services, which aim to grow another 20%, even while maintaining their prices.

The gaming industry, increasingly present

While many negative stereotypes still remain, the entertainment industry, and specifically the video game industry, is increasingly taking on a larger role in the general economy.

And is that as we saw previously, we are talking about a sector that 14.5% of the total revenue of the world economy for 2018, ranking ninth in Spain in terms of income, moving more than 1,750 million euros and creating more than 8,000 direct jobs. Figures that year by year continue to grow with a positive upward trend.