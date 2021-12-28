Microsoft could have a Surface Trio scheduled, considering that a patent has emerged on a device with three foldable screens which could present itself as an evolution of the Duo concept, with an extension of the screen that would become triple.

The patent in question was registered on June 23, 2020 but became public only a few days ago and shows a particular portable device capable of folding into three parts, therefore equipped with a screen with two bending points and divided into three.

The patent for Microsoft’s mysterious three-screen foldable device

This may suggest a “Surface Trio” but the name is clearly not official.

A patent does not necessarily imply the actual existence of the product as a device destined for the market, but in the case it would be a very interesting device: in addition to the particularity of folding in three, it is also noted that each fold follows two different movements, therefore in theory it would be possible to move the three screens at will inwards or outwards, thus modifying the configuration of the display and of the whole device.

In this way, you can decide to keep one screen facing inwards, therefore with the body facing outwards, and the third screen facing outwards, thus achieving a shape more similar to that of a normal one. smartphone, kept “closed”. At this point, we are waiting to find out if the project can come to fruition in a real product, after the Surface Duo has failed to establish itself in a decisive way on the market.