Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a perfect fusion of power and versatility, designed for those looking for a device that combines the functionality of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet and today it’s on incredible sale on Amazon, so let’s not waste any more time chatting and get straight to the point by going into more detail about the product and the offer!

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, it’s on great sale!

With a sleek aluminum chassis and a 13-inch PixelSense display, Microsoft Surface Pro 9 delivers crisp, clear visuals thanks to resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Inside, the Surface Pro 9 is equipped with the latest generation processors, available in both the Core i7 and i5 versions. 12th Gen Intel Core with the Microsoft SQ3 processor developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, ensuring high performance for any activity.

How can we not talk about RAM, which can go up to 32 GB and storage is configurable up to 1TB SSDproviding ample space for all your files. Compatible with the Surface Signature Keyboard and the Surface Slim Pen 2, it is perfect for anyone who also needs to be able to write school or work notes. Finally, the device offers versatile connectivity with USB-C 4.0 ports, a headphone jack and a Surface Connect port.

The battery life of this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is rated up to a duration of 15 hours, and security is enhanced with a fingerprint reader integrated into the keyboard and a Windows Hello camera. The price? Not bad at all starting from 899.00 euros for the 8GB, 256GB version of SSD and it is possible to buy it here.

Specifications: