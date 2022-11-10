Microsoft made it available Also in Italy Surface Pro 9 And Surface Laptop 5: You can buy them at the Microsoft Store with prices starting at € 1,329 (Surface Pro 9), € 1,569 (Surface Pro 9 with 5G) and € 1,209 (Surface Laptop 5).

Presented at the Surface event in October, the new devices stand out for their power, elegance and versatility, with the Surface Pro 9 in particular which stands as the most powerful 2-in-1 ever for the Surface product family.

Equipped with 12th Generation Intel Core processors, the Surface Pro 9 was built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4. It features a full-screen 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen, designed for Surface digital pens and the Surface Pro Signature keyboard. .

Surface Pro 9

“With Surface Pro 9 you can always stay connected thanks to a high-performance battery, which accompanies the user throughout the day”, reads the press release. “In addition, the Surface Pro configuration with 5G and Microsoft SQ 3 created in collaboration with Qualcomm offers high-speed 5G, taking calls to the next level.”

This “thanks also to Windows Studio, powered by the neural processing unit (NPU), which makes possible camera effects, such as automatic framing and eye contact. The user will be the protagonist of every call, without any external interference. . “

“Surface Pro 9 with Intel is available in bright Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire and Forest colors. Surface Pro 9 with 5G is available in Platinum.”

“In addition, Microsoft also signals the availability on the Italian market of Surface Laptop 5, the powerful and elegant laptop with PixelSense touchscreen, available in 13.5 and 15 inch sizes.”





Surface Laptop 5

“Surface Laptop 5 is a perfect ally for multitasking, built on the Intel Evo platform with 12th generation Intel Core. Its power is perfect for gaming, creative apps and professional software, to always be performing.”

“The connection of Surface Laptop 5 is lightning fast thanks to Thunderbolt 4, which allows fast transfer of even large files. Equipped with HD screens, it takes entertainment to the next level with ultra-vivid colors and high-quality images. quality thanks to Dolby Vision IQ 3 and, thanks also to Dolby Atmos 6, watching a movie in streaming will be like being in the cinema. “

“With a battery that lasts up to 17 hours4, the Surface Laptop 5 is not only powerful, but also very elegant: available in 2 colors, Platinum and Graphite in metal or with a soft Alcantara finish.”