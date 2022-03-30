Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the best mobile devices of the house in Redmond, and currently you can buy it at a super discounted price, in fact you can find it at € 949 instead of the € 1,399 list, with a saving of € 450, equal to 32% of the full price.

It does not end there, because if you are subscribed to the Amazon Prime Student service you can receive an additional discount of € 58.66.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: why buy it

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is very powerful, on the model in question we find the Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of Ram and 256GB of SSD. If you buy the Microsoft Surface directly on Amazon, the latter also adds € 32 on purchase of Adobe Cloud Creative Photography Plan 20GB (online code).

To consider that the Surface in question comes to you with Windows 10, but you can upgrade to Windows 11 for freethe latest version of the Microsoft operating system.

It is a very versatile device that can be used for many different purposes, including work, university or simply as a device to be used at home for navigation and multimedia use. It certainly does not fear heavy applications thanks to the 8 GB of RAM and the power of the Intel i5 processor.

It is also a device that can be easily transported around thanks to its form factor, in fact the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has a 12.3-inch display and weighs only 770 grams, you will hardly feel it carrying it in your backpack.