Without too much fanfare, Microsoft announced an event to present the latest news related to Surface devices, the Windows operating system and Copilot artificial intelligence. The event will be aimed at companies and will showcase the new laptops from the Redmond company with a particular focus on productivity and the advantages brought by the integration of artificial intelligence in Windows 11. What can we expect from the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 ?

Renewed design and improved specifications

An image of the current Surface Pro 9

According to Microsoft internal sources interviewed by The Verge, the new versions of Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be characterized by slightly higher technical specifications than the previous iteration, with the Surface Pro 10 expected to bring an OLED display.

However, the most substantial innovations should come from Surface Laptop 6, starting from a new design with a thinner panel frame, softer lines, a haptic touchpad and improved connectivity thanks to two USB-C ports and one USB-A port .

On the processor front, Microsoft is expected to present models with chips Intel Core Ultra And Snapdragon X Elite by Qualcomm: the former are scheduled for the month of April, while the latter could make their appearance starting from June.

The new Microsoft event is scheduled for March 21st and the concise claim with which the company announced the presentation suggests that the main theme will, once again, focus on artificial intelligence and the advantages brought by what are now defined as “PC AI”.