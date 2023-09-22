Microsoft with the Surface range it really hit the mark. Let’s face it, these devices may have many flaws, but they remain a point of reference in the sector. I myself own one so I’m happy to tell you about these new releases!

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Laptop Go 3 have arrived: here are the specifications

New York has been on fire in recent weeks thanks to the official dedicated event to the flagship Surface range (as well as many new features regarding AI that we often tell you about). That said, after telling you how an obsolete OS isn’t always the best, today we’re here to tell you about Surface Laptop Studio 2, Laptop Go, Surface Hub and finally Surface Go 4.

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Although little differs from the previous version at the hardware level, we can now count on a MicroSD card reader, a USB-A port and the classic USB-C. Power is not lacking with i7 thirteenth generation, an NVIDIA card RTX 4050 or 4060 and much more that we leave you in the technical sheet:

Display: 14.4″ PixelSense Flow, 3:2 ratio 1600p (2,400 x 1,600 pixels), density 200 pixels per inch, refresh up to 120 Hz, HDR Vesa 400, maximum brightness SDR 500 nits / HDR 650 nits, contrast 1,500 :1, multitouch up to 10 points, Gorilla Glass 5 coating

Processor: Intel Evo Core i7-13800H

AI Coprocessor (NPU): Intel Movidius Gen 3 3700VC

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4060, with 6 or 8 GB of VRAM, or NVIDIA Ada RTX 2000

RAM: 16, 32 or 64 GB LPDDR5x RAM

SSD: 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB (PCIe Gen.4, replaceable)

Webcam: Surface Studio FHD 1080p, Windows Hello 2.0 support

Audio: 2 Far-Field microphones, Dolby Atmos certified Quad Omnisonic speakers

Ports: 1x USB-A 3.1, 2x USB-C 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, microSD reader, audio jack, 1x Surface Connect

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Input: Backlit keyboard, Microsoft Precision Haptic touchpad

Measures:

Length: 323mm

Width: 230mm

Height: 22mm

Weight: 1.89kg (Integrated GPU), 1.98kg (Discrete GPU)

Declared battery life: up to 19 hours (integrated GPU), up to 18 hours with discrete GPU, up to 16 hours with discrete GPU and 2 TB SSD

Furthermore, all the technology that drives it was presented in the best possible way the AI ​​combined with the NPU chip: for example, it was possible to generate non-existent images based on the data available at the time!

Surface Laptop Go 3

The hardware has been updated since last year. Microsoft spoke very well battery life, which should be much higher. Details below:

Screen: 12.4 inch PixelSense, 3:2 ratio, resolution 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI), 1000:1 contrast, brightness: 320 nits

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U

Video Card: Intel Iris

RAM: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: Removable UFS Drive3: 128 GB, Removable SSD (Solid State Drive) Options3 Footnote: 256 GB or 512 GB

Camera: 720p HD front

Audio: Two far-field studio microphones with Voice Clarity4, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Premium Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E: compatible with 802.11ax, Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

Dimensions: Length: 278mm, Width: 206mm, Height: 15.7mm,

Weight: 1.13kg

Battery life: Up to 15 hours under typical usage conditions

Ports: USB-C 3.2 (data, DisplayPort and charging), USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port

Surface Go 4

It is a device reserved for companiesabout which unfortunately there isn’t much to say as Microsoft seems to have accomplished a hardware upgrade and nothing quite as interesting. Obviously, in this case too, the performances were praised, which exceeded those of the original Go model by 4.5 times with an autonomy of About 12 hours.

Screen: 10.5-inch PixelSense, res. 1920 × 1280 (220 ppi), aspect ratio: 3:2, contrast: 1500:1, touchscreen: 10-point multitouch input, brightness: 350 nits

Processor: Intel N200

Video Card: Intel UHD

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: UFS Drive: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Cameras: Front Full HD 1080p, Rear Full HD 1080p 8MP

Audio: Two far-field studio microphones with Voice Clarity5, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E: compatible with 802.11ax, Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

Dimensions: Length: 245mm, Width: 175mm, Height: 8.3mm

Weight: 521 gr

Battery life: Up to 12.5 hours under typical usage conditions

Ports: USB-C 3.1 (data, DisplayPort and charging), 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port, microSDXC card reader, x cover port

Surface Hub 3

This device is certainly more interesting in a training or work environment rather than for a private individual, but nevertheless here we are, it has been announced Surface Hub 3 which finally fully supports portrait orientation, with a really cool touch display that recognizes up to 20 points at the same time. Furthermore, there will be palm rejection technology.