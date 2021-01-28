Microsoft Surface Duo will arrive in Europe next month after the initial launch in September in the United States and according to the first lists of retailers it will feature a new version with more RAM.

Surface Duo is Microsoft’s most interesting device in a decade for several reasons. It is the first of the software giant to reach the market under the new generation of folding and also represents the return of the company to the mobile phone hardware market after the Nokia purchase fiasco and goodbye to Windows Phone / Mobile. Finally, it is also the first Microsoft device without Windows, since it uses Google’s Android, yes, extensively tuned.

Surface Duo hit the market a quarter ahead of schedule, but only to the United States. Now the international sale begins. Microsoft announced a few weeks ago that the Surface Duo would be marketed in France, Germany and the United Kingdom in February, but did not offer pricing information. He French retailer Darty now puts us on the track and advances a new version with more RAM (8 Gbytes) than those marketed so far with only 6 Gbytes.

And it is that the top-of-the-range smartphones with Android of this level and price offer more memory than those of the Duo, a terminal that has clearly fallen short in hardware before starting as indicated by the analysis of the terminal that spoke of outdated hardware. Also taking into account that it is a device with a double screen that stands out for its multitasking capacity, any increase in memory should benefit the user experience.

Otherwise, the terminal will be the same as we know. Halfway between mobile and tablet With a dual-screen format, it has two independent 5.6-inch screens with PixelSense (AMOLED) technology and joined by a set of hinges that will allow movements up to 360 degrees. Unfolded, it offers a massive 8.1-inch diagonal. To highlight the chassis built in a magnesium alloy, a compound that Microsoft has used throughout the Surface line and that provides lightness, resistance and great appeal.

Microsoft Surface Duo, prices in Europe

Although we will have to wait for the official announcement from Microsoft, the French retailer has listed two versions for launch in Europe:

Microsoft Surface Duo with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 1,549 euros

Microsoft Surface Duo with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 1,649 euros

A very high price for a device from 2021 with an outdated chipset (Snapdragon 855), no 5G, no wireless charging, no additional screen for notifications like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold2 does, certainly much more advanced.

As with Samsung, Microsoft has a lot of room for improvement in all areas and it is expected a Duo 2 that’s on the way in complete safety. At least we must thank the attempt, the return of Microsoft to mobile telephony (even with Android) and its entry into the new folding that are introducing innovation and new experiences.