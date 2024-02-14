The computer world is always in constant evolution, which is why corporate secrets must always be protected with many security locks, but sometimes there are people who have enough intellect to break the rules. And that has happened recently with Microsoft, as a new hack has been reported that compromises important data that can come to light and therefore expose itself to competition within this type of market.

The company has discovered a nation-state attack on its corporate systems by a Russian state-sponsored hacking group that was responsible for the sophisticated attack of SolarWinds a few months ago. They claim that the criminals known as Nobeliumwere able to access the email accounts of some members of their leadership team recently, getting their hands on information that could be considered privileged and that has not yet been distributed.

Here what was mentioned by Microsoft in a new statement on his blog:

Starting in late November 2023, the threat actor used a password spraying attack to compromise a legacy non-production test tenant account and gain a foothold, and then used the account's permissions to access a very small percentage of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including members. from our senior leadership team and employees in our legal, cybersecurity and other functions, and exfiltrated some emails and attached documents.