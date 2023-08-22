Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 7:22 am

Microsoft has submitted a new proposal to acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard to the UK competition authority in order to win approval for the $75 billion deal the agency rejected earlier this year. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday (22) that the companies had agreed to a new, restructured deal to prevent Microsoft from acquiring cloud streaming rights for games from the Activision for the next 15 years.

The provision would not apply to the European economic area, the British regulator said. The CMA said it will review the new proposal and set an initial deadline for taking a position of October 18.

Microsoft has been trying for more than a year and a half to convince regulatory authorities around the world to accept the deal. The companies got approval in Europe, China and other markets, but not in the US and UK. The US body, the Federal Trade Commission, is still against the deal, but has no legal authority to stop it. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.