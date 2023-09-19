













In an email, the now head of Microsoft Gaming discussed possible future acquisitions. Here he mentioned that they were in a position to buy Warner Bros Interactive and Valve. However, he assured that Nintendo is his ultimate goal and one that would define his career.

Spencer himself assures that his acquisition would be difficult and that aggressive possession would not be the way to go. He still remains optimistic that they could do it. He added that they are playing ‘long term’ and that at some point in the future this purchase could occur. Although he doesn’t know how long it might take.

Finally he closed by saying that the purchase of Nintendo would be a great move for both companies. In addition, he has the approval of Microsoft’s senior management to try to buy the Japanese company when there is an opportunity. Would you like that to happen?

Has Microsoft already tried to buy Nintendo?

To celebrate 20 years since the creation of Xbox, Bloomberg published an extensive article about how the console came to be. Here it was revealed that in 2000, Microsoft approached Nintendo with the intention of purchasing them. That way they would together face Sony, which was at the top.

Source: Xbox.

However, witnesses claim that the directors of the Japanese company laughed and refused. Curiously, at that time Nintendo was struggling to keep up with PlayStation, so an acquisition would not be so far-fetched. Now that it has millions of sales with its software and hardware, it seems like Spencer and company would have to shell out a lot of money. Do you think this union can happen in the future?

