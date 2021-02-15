The arrival of Xbox to mobile devices has been a success, offering us the game in the cloud through Xbox Game Pass Android. Although the relationship with Apple has had its ups and downs, but even so, several months ago we knew that xCloud would arrive on iOS and more countries during the spring of 2021, but now we have new details about said union thanks to The Verge, a medium that has shared exclusively that Microsoft has begun testing xCloud from PC.
Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans with xCloud have first commented to The Verge, that Xbox is testing a web version of xCloud ahead of the public preview. This new service will allow players to access all their games through a PC, being able to start xCloud on devices such as iPhones and iPads, as well as Android and Tablets.
Credits: The Verge
The PC version of xCloud includes a simple menu with game recommendations, the option to resume recently played titles, and access to all available cloud games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. When starting a game, it will run in full screen, requiring only an Xbox controller to enjoy the Cloud Gaming experience through a PC. Xbox One S server blades are currently in use, but full 4K streaming will not be supported until the backend hardware is updated to Xbox Series X components this year.
Finally, Microsoft also plans to include this web version of xCloud in the PC version of the Xbox application on Windows 10. Testing of xCloud from PC has only just begun, with the goal set in the spring, at which time gamers of Xbox will be able to try some form of xCloud preview for PC.
Credits: The Verge
