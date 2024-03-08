Hackers linked to Moscow managed to steal source codes of Microsoft programs after having managed to breach – and the news had been announced in recent months – company email systems and stolen emails and documents from employee accounts in what was called the SolarWinds attack. Microsoft itself is the one reporting the attack while the attack is still ongoing.

“In recent weeks, we have gathered evidence that the Midnight Blizzard (or Nobelium) hacker group is using information that was stolen from our corporate email systems to gain, or attempt to gain, unauthorized access, including to some of the company's source code archives and internal systems. At this time, we have found no evidence that customer interface systems in the Microsoft environment have been compromised,” the company said in a statement.

It is not clear what source codes the hackers had access to but the hackers, it is explained, are trying to use “different types of secrets that they have found” in emails shared between the IT giant and its customers to commit further violations. The company is therefore contacting customers to “assist them in taking mitigation measures” against the risk.