As we had previously reported, it is set for today in Brussels what should be thedecisive meeting Between Microsoft and EU for theacquisition of Activision Blizzardwhich will also be attended by Sony and representatives of other companies.

The announcement of the meeting had already been made last week, but it is a private event and behind closed doors, so it will be difficult to obtain precise and first-hand information on the matter. The event will be attended by the president of Microsoft Brad Smith and the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, in addition to the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, but the head of Sony PlayStation, Jim Ryan.

According to reports from Reuters, they should also be present at the hearing representatives by other companies such as Google, Nvidia, Valve, Electronic Arts and the European Games Developer Federation, as well as representatives of various other national antitrust bodies.

Today’s meeting specifically concerns the European Commission, but will still play a key role for the future of the entire operation at a global level, therefore the results of this hearing will be very important and interesting for learning about any developments of the acquisition.

We recall that the EU had already presented its formal objections to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but it had shown itself open to discussion with possible remedies and today’s meeting will focus on this topic. In the past few hours, Microsoft has announced that it has officially signed the agreement that would bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for 10 years, in the event that the acquisition were to go through, while the UNI Global Union union also agreed aligned in favor of the operation.