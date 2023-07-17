Last week was very busy for Microsoft and Xbox, since they finally defeated the appeals and deferrals by the FTC in order to finalize the purchase of Activision Blizzard. This has led us to an agreement that has been imposed since the first months, one that is directly related to the popular saga of Call of Duty.

Through social networksPhil Spencer has commented that they have reached an agreement so that said franchise remains in PlayStation for a few more years, which will allow users not to have to change the console to play it. Although it is not clear how many years will be covered, and if the 10 years previously offered will be respected.

We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 16, 2023

We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have entered into a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where gamers around the world have more options to play their favorite games.

For its part, there is little time left for the deal to be closed and for the CMA to decide if it continues in its position of not accepting the purchase due to cloud gaming issues or if they will accept the new terms of Microsoft. This sets a new standard so that finally, after little more than a year, the goal that is contemplated is reached.

For now, we will have to wait for the resolution of the problem.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: We are finally reaching the end of this road that started a long time ago, which means that we could soon see Activision games within Game Pass. Of course, I do not think that everyone does it all at once, but periodically.