As already widely communicated by Microsoft, today, July 29, 2024is the date set for the Xbox 360 Digital Store Closing which will also bring with it the actual deletion of some gamesbut this is still active at the moment, allowing a few more hours for any last-minute purchases.

There is no precise Italian time when the definitive disconnection will take place, but at the moment the store seems to be still active, as you can see by consulting the web version at this address. As long as this one remains online, it means that it is still possible to make last-minute purchases before the total shutdown, which should in any case take place during the day, perhaps in the early afternoon (perhaps around 3:00 PM Italian time, corresponding to 9:00 AM ET).

The initiative has been announced by Microsoft for a long time now and, in recent weeks, there have also been numerous discounts on Xbox 360 games, which should have given enough time to collect all the titles considered to be of “historical” interest.