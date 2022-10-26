Something you are known for Switch It is because it lacks in its catalog one of the most popular video game franchises, callofduty, saga that the company has not really needed to get good numbers. However, now that microsoft is buying from ActivisionBlizzard, have shown their interest in bringing the brand to the laptop.

In recent days, the president of the video game division of microsoft, Phil Spencer, He has been in interviews where he talks about the possible price increase for his consoles and services. Given this, the issue of incorporating this video game franchise into switchemphasizing what is something that you would like to happen in the not too distant future.

Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation. I would love to see it on Switch, I would love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intention is to treat CoD like Minecraft.

However, this deal could be a bit far from happening, since talks must first be closed with ActivisionBlizzard, something that for now regions like the United Kingdom are not approving. So this personal goal may be more complicated than thought. It is mentioned that the talks should come to an end at the beginning of the 2023.

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty most recent will arrive PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC the next October 28.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: I don’t know if it would really be worth it for COD to come to Switch, otherwise Activision would have to limit itself a bit in graphical issues or directly put it in the cloud. Still, we have to wait to see, because then there are miraculous ports like Nier Automata.