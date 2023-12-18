Fountain: Unsplash

Microsoft It is currently one of the most important companies in the world, and one of the heavyweights in the world of technology, moving an extremely high amount of money every day. Furthermore, he was recently the protagonist of one of the most high-profile business dramas of recent years, especially for the world of video games: the purchase of Activision-Blizzard-Kingone of the largest video game development and distribution companies in the world, for the not modest amount of 69 billion dollars.

This amount of money is unimaginable to most of us, but to give us an idea, this is larger than the GDP of many countries and is 36.31 times larger than the president's last bailout. Joe Biden to Wall Street during the pandemic. Despite all the controversies that occurred around this purchase, Microsoft He managed to execute it on October 18, obtaining his entire catalog of video games, as well as his profits, debts and physical properties. After the purchase, a gradual and significant increase in the value of the shares of Microsoftbut by November 29, 2023, a drop occurred that continued even a week later.

Why are Microsoft shares falling?

Despite the bullish streak, the company appears to have encountered significant resistance, having peaked above $400 per share, currently hovering around $370. In fact, this is the first time since purchasing Activision-Blizzard-King that the company faces this situation. However, its net income continues to grow, so this resistance appears to be due more to investor activity than to company decisions. In the world of video games, Microsoft has many titles announced, so this small brake on its growth does not seem to be an impediment in this regard in any way.

On the other hand, Xbox, Microsoft's main video game platform, has not shined much for its catalog, so this could be another important factor in the behavior of its stock market value, since they are not currently the first video game company in the world, but they are its owner. New games from the Activision-Blizzard-King brand have not yet been announced under the auspices of Microsoft, but this is expected to occur in the short to medium term.

How does falling stocks affect retail investors?

With respect to retail investors, the value of these stocks can be exploited thanks to instruments such as CFD trading or contracts for difference, since, with this modality, you can operate on the purchase and sale value differentials of the assets, which means that it is possible to take advantage of bearish streaks and resistances. However, you must keep in mind that this type of operations are very risky and you must be careful, having carried out a competent market analysis. Currently, the green candles are beginning to get thicker, which could mean a return to the bullish streak, but as always it is necessary to remain cautious in this type of operations.

In any case, the appearance of good news around the parent company of Windows, or the imminent announcement of classic video games or new eSports brought to new generations, could be the trigger that triggers Microsoft's shares in the future, and investors They will be waiting for that opportunity.

Conclusion

Despite the resistance, Microsoft Its price could improve in the near future, mainly due to the long-awaited Christmas Rally, a period of rise in stock market values ​​that usually occurs almost every year during the Christmas season and leaves large profits for companies. On the other hand, the Microsoft's revenue has not decreased Despite everything, which could indicate that the company is doing much better than one might believe, which is why it is to be expected that the company's shares will grow again in the near future.