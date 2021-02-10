In recent years, Microsoft has not been very given to share a lot of data related to its products or services, offering this type of information sporadically, as for example recently, when it announced that Xbox Game Pass already had 18 million active subscribers .

There is no doubt that Microsoft’s video game subscription service is increasingly on the rise, something that has been achieved thanks especially to the wonderful catalog that is nurtured month by month of games of all kinds, as on this occasion, which have reached the service games like Jurassic World Evolution or Final Fantasy XII.

MORE BIG NUMBERS: 103 MILLION multiplayer sessions were played with Xbox Game Pass and 80 PERCENT of them were couch co-op insane https://t.co/nnIZYc7eZ9 – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 9, 2021

Microsoft shares impressive data from multiplayer games on Xbox Game Pass

However, Microsoft has shared a most interesting data through the official Twitter service account, in which he has revealed the number of multiplayer games on Xbox Game Pass made by the members of the service, amounting to 103 million, 80% of them in cooperative modes.

It is undoubtedly a very remarkable fact, especially the fact that 80% of the games are in cooperative modes, which may suggest that Xbox Game Pass subscribers focus more on a multiplayer aspect away from competitive, despite to have games like Halo 5 or Gears 5 in its catalog.

If you want to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass it is important to remind you that Microsoft’s service is currently available on console, PC and android.