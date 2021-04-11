With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have seen their stock market profit grow thanks to the number of services offered to face a situation that has multiplied the use of computer applications. One of these companies has been Microsoft, which thanks to this could soon become the second American company to command a market capitalization of 2 trillion dollars.

The Microsoft shares grew more than 1% on Thursday, pushing their market capitalization to an all-time high of $ 1.9 trillion. If the shares rise another 5%, Microsoft would join Apple in the exclusive $ 2 trillion club.

Microsoft shares break records at La Bosa

Microsoft is approaching the milestone thanks to its recent stock performance. Their shares are up around 17% this year after jumping 60% in 2020. In addition, they have increased by more than five since Satya Nadella replaced Steve Ballmer as CEO of the company in 2014, as revealed since Businessinsider.

Microsoft could buy Discord, according to rumors

However, despite this growth in Microsoft shares, Redmond’s still don’t threaten to overtake Apple as the highest valued US public company. The Big Apple company is currently worth $ 2.2 billion, reaching more than $ 2.4 billion in January 2021.

However, Microsoft does position itself above other large companies such as Amazon and Google, which currently have a market value of 1,700 million and 1,500 million respectively, although they could soon also exceed the figure of 2,000 million dollars.