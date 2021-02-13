The world’s largest software manufacturer benefits enormously from digitization and has presented splendid results. Even after the pandemic subsides, business should continue to flourish. By Egmond Haidt

D.he second is the first to lose – that’s a saying in sport. Go the same wayt it Microsoft. With a market value of converted 1.5 trillion euros the world’s largest software manufacturer is “only” number 2 in the S&P 500 behind Apple (1.9 trillion euros) and is therefore often overshadowed by the iPhone manufacturer – wrongly. Because business is booming more than expected after the ZaThe share reached new record highs. Many investors are wondering how far it can go up.

In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020/21 that ended in June, Microsoft increased sales by an impressive 17 percent to $ 43.1 billion. That was well above analysts’ estimates of $ 40.2 billion. It was the 14th quarter in a row with a double-digit percentage increase in sales? – an impressive series for a company of this size. Microsoft benefits from the fact that many companies have increasingly switched to home office and cloud computing during the pandemic. “Last year we saw the beginning of a second wave of digital transformation that is affecting every company and every industry,” says CEO Satya Nadella.

The growth engine was the enterprise cloud business, which achieved record revenue of $ 16.7 billion in the past quarter – an increase of 34 percent. “We continue to benefit from our investments in strategic, fast-growing areas,” said CFO Amy Hood. The business comprises solutions across Microsoft’s three divisions: from the Azure cloud platform to Office 365 applications and the commercial part of the business network LinkedIn to Microsoft Teams. The latter is a platform that combines chats, meetings, notes and attachments. The gross margin in the cloud business with corporate customers? – a key figure that is highly regarded by analysts and investors – was a whopping 71 percent.

Investors were also enthusiastic because sales with Azure shot up by 50 percent, despite increasing competition Amazon and the alphabet-Daughter Google. This means that growth has surprisingly accelerated again, compared to the previous quarter at 48 percent. In addition, Microsoft is enjoying significant growth in a number of other areas? – The group is currently firing from all pipes.

In the consumer business, the booming PC market boosted demand for Windows and Office software. The advertising market also improved, from which the search engine business and LinkedIn benefited. The business network, with its almost 740 million members, shone with an increase in revenue of 23 percent. In addition, the Xbox game console business was booming. Gaming revenue increased 51 percent, topping the $ 5 billion mark for the first time on a quarterly basis. “The sales launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S (in November) was the most successful in our history, with a sales record in the first month after sales launch,” said Nadella at the analyst conference. The group is targeting the three billion players worldwide and is gaining market share in consoles through its ecosystem, while the Xbox Live online service has more than 100 million monthly active users.

In addition, the number of Office 365 subscriptions rose by 28 percent to 47.5 million. In the past quarter, the Seattle-based company returned a total of $ 10 billion to investors through share buybacks and dividends: an increase of 18 percent. Of that, $ 5.8 billion was for share buybacks.

Optimistic forecast

In addition, the outlook for the current quarter has given investors confidence, as the forecast for each individual area was above the forecasts of the analysts. Sales in the “Productivity and Business Processes” division are expected to reach nearly $ 13.5 billion, while the financial professionals had predicted an average of $ 12.9 billion. The division includes office solutions for companies and private customers, LinkedIn and Microsoft Dynamics (solutions for managing customer relationships).

The forecasts for the areas of “Intelligent Cloud” (Azure and server products) and “More Personal Computing” (Windows, Xbox and Surface laptops) were also above expectations. “Due to the strong business development in the first half of the fiscal year and our outlook for the current third quarter, we again expect double-digit growth in sales and operating profit and a strong increase in the operating margin for the full year (2020/21 at Group level)”, said Chief Financial Officer Hood.

BÖRSE ONLINE confirms the buy recommendation and increases the target price and stop price. With a P / E ratio of 29.3 based on earnings estimates for 2021/22, the share is valued highly compared to the equally high P / E ratio of 26.9 for the S&P 500 for the same period .3 percent in the current fiscal year and 11.4 percent in the coming fiscal year, but grow significantly faster than the companies in the S&P 500. In addition, the software giant shines with much higher profitability. In the past quarter, Microsoft had a profit of $ 36 out of a $ 100 turnover. That is miles above the expected net margin for the S & P 500 of “only” 10.3 percent. Against this background, the record run for the share should continue.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE