Microsoft will reveal Windows 11 today at 4pm UK time.

Much of the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system has leaked already, showing off design changes including a new start menu and rounded corners. We’ll get the official look this afternoon.

Eurogamer News Cast: who won E3 2021?

According to The Verge, Microsoft will open up its store to any Windows app, which means apps such as Chrome will be available for the first time.

The Verge also reports Microsoft will let developers bypass its payment system for store apps, which means they’ll also bypass Microsoft’s cut of revenue if they use their own payment system.

We’re hoping for significant improvements when it comes to PC gaming, too.

You need to head over to Microsoft’s website to watch the reveal. There doesn’t appear to be a stream available on YouTube or Twitch.