Much is said about the purchase of studies by Microsoft. But something as or more important is the organic growth of Xbox Game Studios. The organic growth of the studies refers to the dedication of money and effort in forming work teams, quality policies, and a clear vision of what is to be achieved in all the developers who work within these teams. As it turns out, Microsoft is also looking for organic growth from Xbox Game Studios.

We can see this in the investment that Microsoft is making in the growth of its teams. As Stadia announces the closure of its development studio teams, Microsoft opens 483 openings within Xbox Game Studios. With this, there would be organic growth of the Xbox Game Studios by creating large and solid teams, and then printing on them a clear vision of what Xbox and Microsoft are looking for. Of course, this is done by Microsoft as it continues to purchase new studios.

Undoubtedly what is announced by Stadia is one of the risks run by those who try to invest in video games. This is not an easy-to-win industry, and Microsoft knows this. It was just this idea that led Microsoft to want to buy Nintendo before deciding to get your first console out. But the Redmond company has managed to face its successes and failures to get ahead with its video game division. The proof of this is in the fact that your earnings continue to grow.

At the end of last year, in an interview with Jim Ryan, he said that they wanted more than to grow in new studios, to grow internally. What Microsoft is doing is growing in studies and investments, but also invest for organic growth of Xbox Game Studios. All of this is undoubtedly the work of a plan by Phil Spencer and Satya Nadella to make this the best generation of Xbox.