Currently buying Activision Blizzard by Microsoft It is something that has not yet been closed, that is because a couple of world regulators have not approved said transaction. And now, the CEO of the company has mentioned that if it is completed, it could foster good competition, since they will be able to grow in the Japanese market.

According to what you mention Satya Nadellais that regulators should take into account that this region is the one with the least reach, since in Japan the devices of sony and Nintendo They sell like hot cakes due to being a local product. And the fact that they now have franchises Activisioncould make them look more positively at Xbox.

This he mentioned in a new interview for the CNBC:

If they really think seriously about competition, they have to really think about ‘is this going to be helpful in generating more competition?’ Right think about this, there are people who make more money from gaming who don’t even make games. Maybe we should look at that. So even if you look at the console market, we should probably look at Microsoft’s share of the console market in Japan as a question that maybe someone should ask and say, ‘Oh wow, I wonder why that is, maybe they should start competing more in Japan. So I hope regulators take an approach that really wins players, will win all publishers…

It is worth mentioning that Activision Blizzard It is not very popular in Japan either, but it is understood that acquiring them could further raise its name and therefore attract attention from this eastern market.

Via: PureXbox

Editor’s note: I don’t know how much it could help them to buy a company that isn’t very popular in those parts either. But it will be a matter of time to know if the transaction will be carried out at the end of the day.