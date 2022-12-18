Who has more exclusives, Xbox or PlayStation? Well, according to Microsoft, the Sony division wins and by a lot, which is why it is using this argument to convince those who do not want to approve their purchase of Activision Blizzard.

This is what Brad Smith, president and vice president of Microsoft, brought up. The above happened at the most recent annual meeting of shareholders. So your comments have all the seriousness in the world.

What Smith commented was that PlayStation has 286 exclusive games and Xbox only 59. Before, he also pointed out that the opposition of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to the purchase of Activision Blizzard is because it only identifies two companies and products.

We recommend: Microsoft confirms that it did offer 10 years of Call of Duty to PlayStation.

That is, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox, and if you take the global market into account you would see that Sony has 70% of it and Microsoft barely 30%. That doesn’t seem fair.

Fountain: Xbox.

It’s because of what Brad Smith said ‘so the first thing a judge will have to decide is whether the FTC lawsuit is a case that will promote competition or is it really one that will protect the larger competitor’.

He then pointed out that the government ‘[…]He will have to decide if going from 59 to 60 is such a great danger to the competition that he must prevent this from moving forward.’. The purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is still up in the air.

We continue to believe that our deal to acquire Activision Blizzard will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers. —Brad Smith (@BradSmi) December 8, 2022

What does the FTC say about Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard?

On December 8, the US Federal Trade Commission announced that it would block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard.

His argument was that the latter ‘would gain control of major video game franchises’.

The FTC added that the purchase ‘would hurt competition in high-performance game consoles and subscription services by denying or downgrading rivals’ access to their popular content’.

Fountain: PlayStation.

The point is that Microsoft seems to be open enough to go so far as to offer call of duty on PlayStation Plus. That’s something he stated not long ago, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division.

All to preserve content parity between platforms. It is for the same reason that he offered to take the series of call of duty to Nintendo consoles. The best thing will be to wait for what happens.

The report It’s from Bloomberg. In addition to Microsoft we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.