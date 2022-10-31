Microsoft is in the process of acquiring ActivisionBlizzard —the editor of Call of Duty, which is one of the most popular games in the industry—however, this detail placed Sony in an awkward position. Because of this, Phil Spencer – the head of Xbox – reiterates his intentions to keep the title available for PlayStation.

This was stated through the YouTube channel Same Brain. The company ensures that it will keep the game available for PS,

“as long as there’s a PlayStation to send it to.”

Call of Duty is the main reason why the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) decided to look closely at the acquisition, because there is a chance that after that, Microsoft is able to extinguish the healthy competition that it maintains against Sony.

Microsoft stated that it will continue to release deliveries of Call of Duty but promised that they will be available for Sony platforms “at least several more years.” However, at the end of the day they are only promises.

The last thing Spencer stated is:

“We are not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation… That is not our intention.”

He even pointed out:

“Our intention is not to do that and as long as there is a PlayStation to release it to, our intention is to keep Call of Duty for this one — similar to what we do with Minecraft since we owned it.”

Microsoft stands firm on its goals, already mentioned which is to pluralize and give better scope of the titles for the community of players, this includes Sony.

“We have expanded the places where people can play Minecraft, we have not reduced them. And it’s been good, it’s been good for the Minecraft community — at least in my opinion — and we’d like to do the same because we think about where Call of Duty could go over the years.”

The real problem that Microsoft’s Game Pass is for Sony

One issue is the delivery of the title on the different platforms – and of course, the security that it arrives and is maintained. And quite another, the overwhelming competitive advantage that Microsoft would acquire if it puts the video game in its Game Pass.

This means that players who want to play it through Sony would have to pay for it in full, while those from Microsoft would get it at no additional cost when purchasing Game Pass.

Source: Activision Blizzard

A statement from Spencer nods to the amazing installments that Game Pass has in store for its loyal community in the near future. But, he assures that he does not try to remove the different communities from the other platforms and does not mention the delivery of Call of Duty directly.

Nevertheless, Sony thinks differently, the acquisition would bring negative implications for healthy competition, although Microsoft is unshakable in terms of its perspective position, as it ensures that Sony is the market leader.

However, the CMA continues to analyze the situation and we will have a verdict in the spring of 2023.

