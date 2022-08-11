Follow the novel about buying Activision and after we found out about that PlayStation pays so that the games do not go to Game Passnow we just heard that microsoft considers that Call of Duty it would not be a profitable product if it were exclusive to Xbox.

This statement comes after Sony said that having Call of Duty is a reason for the user to decide which console to buyin addition to declaring that the franchise is unrivaled.

we already know that microsoft He said at the time that he has no plans for Call of Duty is no longer multiplatform, but, now he said that: “The reality is that the strategy of retaining Activision’s games by not distributing them to rival console stores would simply not be profitable for Microsoft.”, the company wrote in a document made public by the Brazilian authorities.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II it will still be cross-platform. | Image: Activision.

The North American giant says that it would have lost sales by not launching the game on other platforms and that it would not make any sense to leave it alone on Xbox. “Such costs, in addition to the estimated lost sales… above, mean that Microsoft would not be able to make up for the losses by gaining more through the Xbox ecosystem as a result of implementing exclusivity.“, he continued.

Microsoft must go through regulatory bodies to finalize the purchase of Activision

Why do we know all this news? Well, Brazilian organizations are certainly transparent on these issues because the law requires them to do so. For sure the issue between Sony and Microsoft is the least important of all that should be in the country.

On the other hand, the company that Bill Gates founded does everything possible to demonstrate that its practices are not monopolistic and that it does everything in favor of the consumer, however, in the end they are only doing their business for their benefit, a detail that they do not see the fan and generates a war between comments.

