There are many pearls about certain well-kept secrets of the industry that are coming to light in the wake of the now historic trial between Epic Games and Apple. On this occasion, a question that perhaps was not so secret is the one that Lori Wright has just explained when called to testify before the trial.

As Wright explains, Microsoft says it makes no profit from the sale of Xbox consoles. Although this is not something strange in the field of consoles, which assemble parts that would cost about twice as much for a PC, it is unusual to receive such a blunt confirmation from a senior company official.

“Does Microsoft ever earn a profit on the sale of an Xbox console?” Doesn’t say Wright. “If Microsoft sells consoles at a loss, why does it keep selling consoles?” Wright responds that the biz model is for a consumer end-to-end experience, and “hardware is critical” for that. – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 5, 2021

Microsoft supports Epic Games in their crusade against Apple

You may wonder how is it possible that Microsoft sells its consoles without making a profit, and how is that viable on a business level. The point is that, although Microsoft does not make money, or even loses it, with each console sold, it is more than compensated with the benefits they obtain from the sale of software. That is, the percentage that is carried when selling video games and services such as Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. At the moment of truth, it is much more profitable not to make money from the consoles, but for them to be bought by as many users as possible, since the software, which is where the highest profit margin is obtained, will be sold much more.

Other companies such as Sony follow the same strategy, with Nintendo being the only company that usually makes a direct profit from the sale of its consoles. Finally, as a result of this judgment, it is important to emphasize that its consequences could also affect Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo going forward.

