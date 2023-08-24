Microsoft has once again announced the end of kinectthe historic peripheral originally developed for the Xbox 360 and later used in the business sector. The latest version of the hardware, known as azure kinecthas been discontinued and will be available for purchase through October or while supplies last.

Although the hardware will no longer be produced, the SDK will continue to be available for download, so users who already own the device will be able to continue using it without issue. Microsoft has licensed the technology to other companies such as Analog Devices, SICK AG and Orbbec, who have developed their own hardware solutions based on kinect.

The first version of kinect was launched in 2010 as a motion capture sensor for the Xbox 360, but it did not achieve a massive impact due to the lack of compatible games and the need to have it connected to the console. Despite these obstacles, Microsoft released an improved version of kinect for the Xbox One and a variant for windows.

In 2017, Microsoft decided to discontinue the version of kinect for Xbox One, but he did not completely abandon technology. Part of it was incorporated into the project HoloLens and, in 2019, it was launched azure kinect with a focus on the business sector, taking advantage of the cloud infrastructure of Microsoft.

For the final purpose of kinectit remains to be seen if any of the companies that have licensed the technology of Microsoft you will be able to create successful devices based on kinect.

Via: Subway Americas

Editor’s note: Was he still alive? kinect It was unfortunate, because I think there were many ways to exploit it, especially outside of consoles, maybe we weren’t ready for this technology, as happened with VR, I remember seeing VR headsets since the nineties and it turns out that a few how many years virtual reality was all the rage. I wouldn’t be surprised if kinect will return in the future.