Currently the situation of Microsoft with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard it’s not in good condition, that’s because companies like Sony want this deal to go through. To this is added that the United States Federal Trade Commission He has sued them for a millionaire to make an attempt to block said deal.

Now the company that owns Xbox responded with some specific argument, stating that the FTC is violating your fifth amendment rights to due process. It establishes that the agreement must also be allowed for other reasons, stating that Xbox Y Activision Blizzard they are “just two of the hundreds of game publishers”.

The claims that the FTC violates the constitution are listed on page 34 of his redacted document, and are just a few of the defenses against the lawsuit out of a list of two dozen. It has been said that when making the purchase, Xbox would limit publishers like Sony from using brands like call of dutybut Microsoft ensures that they only want to expand on mobile phones.

This mentioned Microsoft about:

The acquisition of a single game by the third-ranked console maker cannot upset a highly competitive industry. That’s particularly so when the manufacturer has made it clear that it won’t be retaining the game.

For now, the next important step of the purchase will be confirmed until March. This is when the UK regulatory body reaches its own conclusion.

Via: Game Informer

Editor’s note: This type of news and controversy are already the daily bread, hopefully time passes quickly so that we know once and for all if they stay with Activision or not. Frankly, it is a topic that is not only tiring us media, but also users.