Microsoft said that 10 years I am a period enough for Sony to create a Call of Duty rival. The information comes from a recently published document in which Microsoft addresses the CMA, the UK market and competition authority, in reference to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“During the remedy appeal, the CMA asked Microsoft whether the 10-year term was sufficient and whether there was a ‘cliff’ for Sony at the end of this period. The 10-year period is [censurato]”, wrote Microsoft. “Microsoft believes that a period of 10 years is sufficient for Sony, as a leading publisher and platform, to develop alternatives to Call of Duty.”

“The 10-year period will extend to the next generation of consoles [censurato]. Furthermore, the practical effect of the measure will extend beyond the 10-year period, as games downloaded in the last year of the measure can continue to be played for the life of the console (and beyond, with backwards compatibility).”

Sony said it would instead impossible for her to replace Call of Duty if the series is no longer available on PlayStation. He precisely states that “he can’t protect himself from the loss of Call of Duty”.

In response to questions presented by Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense, which however approved the deal anyway, Sony had defined Call of Duty as “an essential game: a blockbuster, a AAA-rated game that is unrivalled“.

Sony said, “According to a 2019 study, ‘Call of Duty’s importance to general entertainment is indescribable.’ The series was the only gaming IP to make the top 10 favorite entertainment brands among fans, joining powerhouses like Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.Call of Duty is so popular that it influences users’ choice of console, and its community of loyal users is strong enough that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, they wouldn’t be able to rival Call of Duty.”

According to Microsoft, in any case, 10 years is enough time to create a new brand and moreover it is a period equal to or greater than that typically imposed within other similar acquisitions.

We also report that a judge has blocked a class action on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, even though Xbox “may not deliver on its promises”.