It seems that Microsoft has made a silent U-turn as far as at least some are concerned Rewards to be collected according to the now well-established loyalty program, given that some of these are returned to normalwith various reductions of points that appear to have been cancelled.
The question is not very clear, given that there are no official communications from Microsoft, just as there had not been any in a precise manner even at the time of the variationbut at least the daily rewards that can be earned through browser searches seem to have returned to their normal value.
As we reported a few days ago, Microsoft seemed to have started a restructuring of the program with a reduction in the points obtainable for various activities and with web searches, but at least some of these rewards have returned to their pre-modification value, effectively canceling some changes applied .
Everything like before?
At the moment, i daily rewards on browsers they once again allow you to obtain 5, 10, 30 or 50 points, therefore the standard value compared to what we had seen in recent weeks, so it seems that the idea, not exactly well received, has returned.
In general, from what we can see at the moment the value of the rewards the standard from before the reduction has returned, but some variations have remained applied, or the variations depend on the geographical areas, so we have to wait a few more days to get a clearer idea.
For some, for example, it seems that the “cooldown”, i.e. the waiting period among the searches to be carried out to obtain points, has remained, while others report that it has been removed. Similarly, some rewards on consoles still require the increased amount of actions, while in other cases they seem to have returned to their previous normality, so we await any information from Microsoft.
