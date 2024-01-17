It seems that Microsoft has made a silent U-turn as far as at least some are concerned Rewards to be collected according to the now well-established loyalty program, given that some of these are returned to normalwith various reductions of points that appear to have been cancelled.

The question is not very clear, given that there are no official communications from Microsoft, just as there had not been any in a precise manner even at the time of the variationbut at least the daily rewards that can be earned through browser searches seem to have returned to their normal value.

As we reported a few days ago, Microsoft seemed to have started a restructuring of the program with a reduction in the points obtainable for various activities and with web searches, but at least some of these rewards have returned to their pre-modification value, effectively canceling some changes applied .