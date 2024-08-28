Microsoft is demonstrating a strong commitment toartificial intelligenceinvesting resources and expertise to develop new features and products. A key part of this success is obviously the employees who work in this field, and the company seems to recognize their value through a generous compensation policy.

Despite some rumors of employee dissatisfaction with leadership changes and a lack of pay increases, Microsoft appears determined to keep morale and motivation high in its AI department.

In fact, a new report recently revealed the salary details for employees in this division, and the numbers are impressive. For example, software engineers can expect an average salary of $377,611 per year, much higher than other divisions such as Azure and Cloud.

One of Microsoft’s headquarters

This pay increase is likely linked to themulti-billion dollar deal that Microsoft has signed with OpenAI, making Azure the exclusive cloud provider for the company and integrating artificial intelligence into several products. Furthermore, the choice of Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind and Inflection, as head of the AI ​​division demonstrates the strategic importance that Microsoft attributes to this sector.

Investing in generous salaries is a clear signal of Microsoft’s commitment to AI. This approach could help attract and retain top talent, accelerating the development of new technologies and innovative applications. However, it is important to monitor any internal dissonance and ensure that all employees are properly valued and motivated, regardless of the department they work in.

Meanwhile, the race to AI does not stop, with AMD having spent almost 5 billion dollars to challenge NVIDIA.