Microsoft has announced major changes to its gaming division, leading to significant promotions and new appointments. One of the most significant changes involved Matt Booty, previously head of Xbox Game Studios, being promoted to the prestigious role of President Game Content and Studios at Microsoft. This promotion gives him the responsibility of overseeing all of Microsoft’s first-party game development studios, including those under the wing of Bethesda Softworks.

At the same time, it was necessary to appoint a new person at the head of Xbox Game Studios, and the choice fell on Alan Hartman. Hartman, a Microsoft veteran since 2001, announced his promotion on his LinkedIn page with excitement, declaring, “Excited to represent such an elite group of game creators in my new role leading Xbox Game Studios!” Hartman has a solid experience in the Redmond house, having held key roles, including the leadership of Turn 10 Studios, the creator of the renowned Forza Motorsport racing simulation series.

Most recently, in 2021, Hartman was named Corporate Vice President of Forza and Fable, putting him in charge of both Turn 10 and Playground Games, known for the Forza Horizon racing game series and the upcoming reboot of the Fable RPG series . In his new position, Hartman will be responsible for overseeing numerous game development teams at Microsoft, including the 13 Xbox Game Studios and the World’s Edge group, responsible for the Age of Empires series. These changes at the top come at a time of significant transformations within Microsoft, with the reorganization of internal teams in the gaming and marketing segments of Xbox, also in view of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The company is seeing a growing presence of women in key roles, demonstrating a commitment to greater diversity and inclusion in leadership and strategic decisions.