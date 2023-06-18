Microsoft said that the outages that affected certain services of the company during some days earlier this month were the result of electronic attacks, but made it clear that there was no indication that customer data had been hacked or accessed.

“Starting in early June 2023, Microsoft detected an increase in network usage against some services, which temporarily affected (data) availability,” the company added in a blog post.

Microsoft said it had opened an investigation and began tracking DDoS attacks by the threat actor, which it refers to as Storm-1359, after it located the threat.

Microsoft has not yet responded to whether the company has identified the party responsible for the attack.

DoS attacks work by crowding the server with so much traffic that it stops services.

The Microsoft 365 suite of programs, including Teams and Outlook, remained down for more than two hours for thousands of users on June 5, and repeated briefly the next morning. It was Microsoft’s fourth such outage in a year.