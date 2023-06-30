













Let’s remember that in 2019 Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media and Bethesda is one of its subsidiaries. At first Phil Spencer said that each release of the latter would be evaluated on its multiplatform output. Now it seems clear that in the future they will only come to Xbox and PC.

This decision is not surprising. Outside Ghostwire Tokyo and deathloop, the rest of the Bethesda titles have been exclusive. youJust this year we saw the arrival of redfall and Hi Fi Rush exclusively. Not to mention, one of Bethesda’s big bets, StarfieldIt will also only arrive on Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Something to note is that Microsoft also mentioned that Elder Scrolls 6 it’s still about 5 years away. While of the following installment of fallout nothing has been mentioned. So the company’s thinking on exclusives may still change. If they don’t change their minds, in so many years those interested could get an Xbox or a PC to play them.

What else was revealed in the lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC?

The trial between Microsoft and the FTC reached its conclusion on June 29, but the judge in charge will issue the result until the first week of July. Throughout this several interesting details were revealed. In addition to the fact that Phil Spencer swore under oath that he would not remove call of duty of PlayStation if the purchase is finalized.

It was also revealed that Xbox had contemplated acquiring other studios, such as Sega and Square Enix to strengthen the brand in Japan.. Another curious fact is that due to an error in their evidence, it was revealed that PlayStation spent more than 200 million on The Last of Us Part II, God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West.

Lastly, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said that if it were up to him, he would eliminate the exclusive games. However, he mentioned that the decision does not fall on him and that the current market is focused on these experiences. Which of these facts did you find most interesting?

