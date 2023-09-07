













After all the rumors about the update for Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft definitively clarified the speculations. However, this was not fan-friendly:

“Given the number of platforms and geographies Minecraft is available on, we regularly review rating reviews and updates with different regional boards. […]. This recent rating is not indicative of any new version or platform support for Minecraft in the near future.”

So Minecraft, being a very popular game with a huge scope, only received some refreshing routine monitoring, however this is far from indicating that it will have a new support or update of the type that was expected. At least not soon.

However, players are now disappointed, having dismissed the false hopes. Although, of course, this information is for the nearest future, perhaps at some point the dream of the players will come true.

Source: Minecraft

