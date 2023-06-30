Microsoft revealed the sales figures of the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One at a game festival in Latin America in June. The move was somewhat unexpected, especially since the head of XboxPhil Spencer downplayed console sales as recently as May 2023. The Washington-based tech giant stopped reporting quarterly console sales numbers in October 2015, some two years after its less-than-ideal launch. of the Xbox One.

Given the Microsoft recently admitted that Xbox lost the console wars, few people expected it to do so again. And while recent financial reports from Microsoft still do not include hardware sales figures, the company has chosen to reveal its latest numbers in a more informal setting, during the second day of the Best International Games Festival (BIG) of 2023 in Brazil. The largest gaming event in Latin America saw how Microsoft revealed that the xbox series x and S-series currently have more than 21 million cumulative sales and that their last two generations of consoles sold more than 79 million units together. This puts the total sales of the Xbox One by approximately 58 million through June 2023.

Xbox Series X/S: 21 million

Xbox One: 58 million

Although the decision of Microsoft to go public with its hardware sales broke an eight-year precedent, the numbers themselves are not surprising, as they are largely consistent with the latest unofficial estimates. For example, VGC reported that sales of Xbox Series X/S reached 20 million in March 2023. The official numbers also indicate that Microsoft managed to maintain its momentum in hardware since 2022, when the company announced that Xbox had its best sales year yet.

And although the 21 million combined sales that the Xbox Series X/S in its first three years on the market is not a small figure, it still represents barely half of the massive sales of the playstation 5 that sony reported in the first quarter of 2023. Similarly, the newly shared numbers also reveal that sony and Nintendo they sold a little more than two ps4 and switches For each Xbox One which found an owner until mid-2023.

All of this underscores the aforementioned point that Xbox it lost the console wars, which might have been why the company suddenly opted to reveal its hardware sales figures in the first place. Specifically, the frankness of Microsoft about how it lags behind its Japanese rivals is an important part of its defense of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The $68.7 billion deal is currently facing regulatory resistance on both sides of the Atlantic, and Microsoft maintains that completing the transaction will help it close the gap with sony and Nintendo.

Editor’s note: Right now, whatever Sony and Microsoft do, they have to do with the ongoing trial.