The next color to be celebrated with an xbox wireless controller is purple, as Microsoft has announced its new release called Astral Purple.

While the front shell is a deep purple, the back is white (similar to the design of Velocity Green which was released earlier this year).

This is your standard Xbox controller, and has all the features you’d expect including textured bumpers and triggers, a dedicated Share button, and 3.5mm jack.



Microsoft has released plenty of new controller designs this year, including the aforementioned Velocity Green, the “dynamic” Stormcloud Vapour (which also comes with a snazzy background), and the limited edition Starfield controller.

Unlike the release of Velocity Green, it doesn’t look like there’s any other tie-in products like a bright green Xbox hoodie or matching quick charging dock from Razer. Sorry if you wanted to go all out with your color co-ordinated branded belongings.

The new color costs £60/$65, and will launch on 19th September. Pre-orders from the Microsoft Store are already live.