Although at the moment the new generation of consoles has been mainly marked by its great shortage of units, another of the great differentiators to date has been the absence of exclusive titles, with just a few games for PS5 and practically zero for Xbox Series X and Series S. However, it seems that Microsoft is willing to reverse this situation, with the recent publication of a first list of exclusive games for Xbox Series X that will be released throughout 2021.

Unfortunately, at the moment the vast majority of titles have only confirmed their presence for this year, with just a couple of dates, many titles from independent developers, and some games already released on Sony consoles.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Featured as one of the best games of 2020 by MC, Microsoft Flight Simulator is already a hit with PC gamers, but in addition to the recent addition of VR support, this summer the flight simulator will also land on the Xbox Series console ecosystem. X with the same depth level as the original version.

The Medium

One of the first real exclusives to reach the Xbox Series X will be the previously delayed The Medium, a title presented under the novel concept of running two dimensions rendered simultaneously in real time with a game experience that aims to be the most featured in the new generation. With a development completed for a month now, finally this atmospheric horror game will make its expected landing on January 28.

Halo Infinite

The jewel in Microsoft’s crown continues to work on fine-tuning what was aimed to be its great launch title for the new generation of consoles. After the controversial reception of its first advances, it seems that finally the jewel of Microsoft is ready to come out and surprise us with what will undoubtedly be a memorable installment in this mythical saga.

Scorn

Another of the great bets to highlight the optimization of Xbox Series X games, we could roughly define Scorn as the path that Doom never took, with a first-person shooter that is completely separated from the frenetic pace and omnipotence of the protagonist to place ourselves in a more calm and strategic concept, with an enormous fragility factor for our character, creating an atmosphere in equal parts between horror and horror genres.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

From the developers of the award-winning Vermintide franchise, this time around we’ll see fantasy miniatures replaced by their futuristic universe in a visceral 4-player cooperative action game set in the hive city of Tertium. Building on the legacy of Vermintide 2’s acclaimed combat and the horde model, Darktide introduces deep and balanced weapon play to the mix, with new possibilities in both ranged and melee combat.

CrossfireX

With 650 million registered players in its 10-year history, Crossfire is one of the most played PC games in the world. Now, the legendary franchise comes to Xbox Series X as a fast-paced first-person shooter with a variety of exciting multiplayer modes and an epic cinematic campaign.

The Gunk

From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise comes an entirely new game, The Gunk. Set out on a new adventure as two friends leading a small gathering team, traveling from one space rock to another in search of resources to harvest and sell. One day, they land on a planet that appears dead from a distance, but is covered in a slimy parasite that corrupts its vibrant nature and wildlife. You’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of that vast and exotic forgotten planet, all while saving it in the process.

The Ascent

Developed by Neon Giant and published by Curve Digital, this cooperative third-person shooter aims to offer us one of the most optimized experiences for Xbox Series X, promising 4K and 60 FPS playback.

The Artful Escape

Developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur and published by Annapurna Interactive, this game will mix the genres of action, adventure, platforms and narrative to take us through a curious introscopic journey about what it means to find your true self, while delighting us with some great artistic details in their settings and soundtrack.

Bye

Goodbye is a first-person cinematic game about sticking to a tough decision. You’ve decided that you no longer agree to let the mob use your pigs to dispose of the bodies, but the hitmen don’t want you to stop. Take good care of your words as your answer will determine the rest of your life.

Shredders

Inspired by the classic Amped snowboarding game, Shredders puts you on top of the coolest slopes, freeride spots and snowparks with the goal of recreating the sheer joy of going down a mountain. Shredders will offer high-end graphics, state-of-the-art physics and a perfect blend of fun and realism, all in a social context. While the game’s developers say that Shredders has “multiplayer built into its core,” you can work your way down the mountain yourself if you prefer. See you on the slopes!

Song of Iron

Song of Iron is a provocative and temperamental action adventure. An immersion in a dark Nordic world full of mystery and danger. Your journey will take you through the land of myths to the home of the gods. Fight your way through man, monster, and nature itself in this brave adventure where combat is intense, visceral, and dangerous. Use a bow, ax, and shield to fight back, but be careful: weapons can be lost, arrows will run out, and shields will break. With the blood of your ancestors and courage regained along the way, you can keep fighting!

Way to the woods

A deer and a fawn must embark on a journey through an abandoned world of the unknown to get home. A third-person adventure game developed by Anthony Tan, with music by Aivi & Surasshu, composers of the Steven Universe show. Unravel the mystery of Cat Town, dodge a pack of stalking wolves and find your light to explore a world filled with the relics of the old gods – humanity.

With an even larger list, the rest of the exclusives confirmed for the moment will continue to be limited to deliveries from independent studies: