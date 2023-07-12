A man walks past a Microsoft store in New York on Tuesday. JUSTIN LANE (EFE)

Microsoft disclosed late on Tuesday that a group of hackers The Chinese managed to gain access to the email accounts of 25 US organizations, including government agencies. The complaint was made by the company in a post on its corporate blog, signed by its executive vice president, Charlie Bel. It pointed to a “China-based agent” identified as Storm 0-558 as responsible for the cybersecurity breach.

A few hours later, Washington confirmed that one of the victims was the State Department. Also, that the attack occurred in the weeks before Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken traveled to Beijing in June to reduce the tension in diplomatic relations between the two powers.

According to the US computer giant, Storm 0-558 is engaged in “espionage”, carrying out tasks “such as gaining access to email systems for intelligence gathering”.

A Chinese government spokesman dismissed the accusations as “disinformation” in statements to the AP agency.

The blog post describes what happened with fictional overtones: “On June 16, 2023, thanks to information provided by a client, Microsoft began an investigation into anomalous activities in the mail”, it can be read. “In the following weeks, our investigation revealed that, beginning on May 15, 2023, Storm-0558 gained access to data from the emails of approximately 25 organizations and a small number of related consumer accounts. For this they used forged authentication records (…). Microsoft has completed mitigation of this attack for everyone involved.”

The company also warns that they worked with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the central federal cyber surveillance agency, in solving the problem. In it post It is not clear if Storm 0-558 was acting with the knowledge of or the backing of Beijing.

The CISA confirmed this Wednesday that at least one of the victims belongs to the US government. A spokesperson spoke, without giving further details, of “an FCEB agency [del poder ejecutivo civil federal]”. The list is long, and includes everything from NASA to the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Department of Justice.

In May, Microsoft warned of an attack by state-backed Chinese hackers on critical communications infrastructure. They stopped the intrusion into their systems with the help of US intelligence services. Some of the compromised systems were on Guam, an island in the Western Pacific where the United States has a base, fueling concern by placing the operation against the background of growing geopolitical tension with China over Taiwan.

The news of the hack comes shortly after the visits of Blinken, and the Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, to Beijing, with the mission of cooling down the escalation of tension between both powers.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, confirmed Wednesday that they were following the matter “closely.” “It is clear that the PRC is constantly improving its cyber collection capabilities directed against the United States and our allies,” Warner added. “Close coordination between our government and the private sector will be essential to counter these threats.”

