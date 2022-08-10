A few days ago some complaints were made known by Sonythis due to the upcoming closing of the purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by Xbox which was announced months ago. For that reason, microsoft She did not want to remain silent regarding these comments, since no other third-party company criticizes them for monopoly.

This is what they recently mentioned:

It was the only third-party company to disclose a public opinion materially different from that of Microsoft and the third parties in relation to the competitive analysis of the transaction. Sony’s public outcry over game subscriptions and the company’s response are clear: They don’t want fancy subscription services to threaten their dominance of the digital distribution market. In other words, Sony criticizes the introduction of new monetization models capable of challenging its business model.

They also commented in relation to the complaint that he exposed Sony regarding a possible exclusive Call of Duty with the brand and who consider this saga as a game genre by itself:

This leads to the conclusion that PlayStation, or any branded product with loyal consumers, is a separate market from all others. The extreme conclusion that Call of Duty is a ‘category unto itself’ is simply unjustifiable under any quantitative or qualitative analysis.

Finally, they affirm that these complaints have no right to exist, since since the deal was made known, it was made clear that the franchise of Call of Duty will continue to appear on all current consoles. Argument that for now will not change according to the company.

Via: ResetEra