Few days ago, new rumors They would have hinted that Microsoft could be working on a VR for Xbox, but for now, everything seems to indicate that the Redmond are not confident in bringing virtual reality glasses to Xbox Series X | S. Although, this does not mean that the company cannot be working precisely on that technology, since a few months ago we learned that HP is working with Microsoft and Valve on next-gen VR.
We know that both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S promise to last between 5 and almost 10 years, so some good VR could come in the future. But now, Microsoft has responded to recent rumors about possible VR for Xbox. These rumors came through IGN Italia, who shared that by inserting the USB-C / USB-A cable from the new Xbox Wireless Headset On the console, a message would appear saying “VR viewer needs to be updated”. This raised the alarm among Xbox fans, but the dream of a VR for Xbox for now will not come true, as our colleagues have shared. AlphaBetaPlay.
This error message is inaccurate and is caused by a localization error. Console VR is not a priority for us these days.
Be that as it may, at the moment everything seems to indicate that there will be no VR for Xbox, at least in the short term. We remind you that hours after the presentation of Xbox Series X in 2019, Phil Spencer commented that virtual reality is not part of his plans in the new generation at the moment, since nobody is asking for it.
Could we see a new version of Kinect with the arrival of Xbox Series X?
