The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States called out Microsoft for the increase in the price of Xbox Game Pass. The agency claims that the increase in the service’s fees affects consumers, and the company responded to this claim.

The FTC’s allegations are part of an appeal over Activision’s acquisition of Blizzard King, which ultimately cost Microsoft about $69 billion.

The FTC notes that this is the kind of attitude it wanted to combat before purchasing the publisher and developer mentioned above. The Xbox Game Pass fee increase was for the Ultimate mode, while the Standard mode no longer includes games released on day one.

Microsoft, for its part, points out that what the commission said about an offer ‘degraded’ is wrong. He replied to what she said in a message.

He says the changes to Xbox Game Pass offer valuable options to consumers at different price points. Standard gives access to hundreds of games and multiplayer for $14.99 a month. That’s why he says calling it a downgraded version of Game Pass for Console is a mistake.

The latter did not offer the option to play with multiple people; it had to be purchased separately for an extra cost of $9.99 per month.

Microsoft has responded to the FTC’s filing about Xbox Game Pass price increases. It calls the FTC’s letter a “misleading, extra-record account of the facts” and says the FTC is wrong to call Game Pass Standard a “degraded” version because it includes multiplayer https://t.co/ocS9yfwSix pic.twitter.com/QXUoViUpoL — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 19, 2024

That’s why it went up to $20.99. As for the increase in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which went from $16.99 to $19.99, Microsoft says it offers more value with games available on the same day.

That will apply to the next installment of Call of DutyThe company notes that the Federal Trade Commission is targeting the subscription market, and that it is common for any business to change its service offerings over time.

