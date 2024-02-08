The layoffs of Activision Blizzard they had already been planned before the acquisition. This is basically the answer given by Microsoft to the new attack of Federal Trade Commission (FTC) the US antitrust body that would like to split the two companies.

The cuts at Activision Blizzard were already expected

Microsoft's response, produced by its lawyers for the court considering the acquisition after the FTC's appeal, was clear: “Activision was already planning to cut a significant number of jobs when it was still operating as an independent company. ” For this reason, the antitrust body's requests would simply be based on the wrong basis.

Procedural issues aside, the statement is interesting in itself, because it shows how Activision Blizzard had already decided to eliminate some branches of the company, in particular those linked to the export sector, regardless of the outcome of the transaction with Microsoft.

For the rest, it must be said that it is unlikely that the FTC will be able to dissolve the acquisition at this point, so many are wondering what it actually wants to achieve.