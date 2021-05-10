Among some insiders saying that the game will not be released in 2021 and others that it will, Microsoft would have bought Starfield’s ad space and it would be scheduled for this year. So at least Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker, editor of xboxera, has assured it. Ed has said that Microsoft has already bought Starfield’s ad space, and that would imply that the game may launch in late 2021 or early 2022.

It’s no wonder Microsoft is the one who bought Starfield’s ad space, of course, since it now owns Bethesda. If this information is real, it is not foolish to claim that at Microsoft are eager for Bethesda to finally release the game in the foreseeable future.

Starfield’s map will be the largest in Bethesda

Microsoft would have bought Starfield’s ad space

Formally announced in 2018, Starfield’s story actually begins a decade ago. Silently in the works as early as 2012, Bethesda’s new IP has been highly anticipated for an entire generation of consoles. And if the Starfield ad space bought by Microsoft is something to consider (and it seems that it is), we fans may not have to wait much longer. At least he thinks so Ed sharing this on his podcast.

Phil Spencer announces surprises for Xbox presentation at E3 2021

This statement is backed up by another industry insider, Jeff Grubb, who claims that sources at Microsoft are eager for Starfield to be featured more prominently this year. With more material to show, raises hopes for a late 2021 release date / early 2022. While a 2021 release may seem optimistic given the lack of promotional material so far, it is not impossible, especially considering the case of Fallout 4.