The letter was first reported by Business Insider and confirmed by IGN. It was sent by the former head of one of Microsoft’s top DEI teams. It states that his “role and team have been eliminated due to ‘changing business needs’ starting July 1, 2024.” According to IGN, both he and a second person on his team have been laid off. The site was unable to reach them for comment.

Microsoft is reportedly about to close one of its dedicated “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI) teams as emerged from an internal email sent last week by the team leader to a number of company employees. The email also accuses management of “discrimination, harassment and toxicity investigated and confirmed” without going into details, however.

The accusations

The email further states that DEI programs would be in danger not only at Microsoft, but at all companies:

“It is my opinion, and not an official position of Microsoft, that the conservative political plan [Project 2025] is looming and that the systems change work associated with DEI programs is no longer considered as business-critical as it was in 2020. As a result, the length of engagements aimed at increasing inclusion, set at 3-5 years after the murder of George Floyd, is being reconsidered. In my view, the timing of these decisions is impeccable, so that companies everywhere can reevaluate which path forward should their U.S. federal contracts become at risk if this work continues openly.”

According to the email, therefore, the problem would be the possible victory of the Trumpian right in the next US elections, which could cause companies that are too committed to inclusive policies to lose billion-dollar contracts.

The email goes on to praise the work of DEI teams within Microsoft, saying that during their tenure, they have “moved huge mountains” and celebrating “the brilliant, world-class strategists at the company who are helping to make the world a better place.” However, it also accuses executives of “investigated and confirmed discrimination, harassment, and toxicity” against him during his time at the company.

In a statement shared with Business Wire and later with IGN, spokesperson Jeff Jones said, “Our commitment to diversity and inclusion remains unchanged. Our focus on diversity and inclusion is unwavering.”

Microsoft isn’t the first company to cut DEI programs launched in 2020. If we want, these steps backwards are also confirmation that no company was forced to implement them, as a certain vulgate would have it, since it can remove them without problems. There was simply a strong economic convenience in doing so. Now that this could soon disappear, everyone has changed course.