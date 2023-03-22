Microsoft reportedly did not want a PlayStation 5 version of Arkane Studios’ upcoming vampire shooter Redfall following its acquisition of Bethesda.

That’s according to Redfall game designer Harvey Smith, who, in conversation with IGN Francesaid Microsoft’s stance on Redfall’s development was “no PlayStation 5” after the takeover.

“We were acquired by Microsoft and it was a change with [a] capital C,” Smith told the website during a recent press event (via Google Translate). “They came in and they said ‘No PlayStation 5, we’re focusing on Xbox, PC and the Game Pass’.”

Redfall story trailer.

Smith described the resulting focus on Xbox and PC as a “good decision”, noting the move helps support Game Pass and meant “one less platform to worry about, one less complexity.”

While IGN France says Redfall on PlayStation 5 saw an “immediate cancellation” upon Microsoft’a acquisition, there’s no indication of whether a version for Sony’s platform was anything more than a suggestion at the time. I’ve reached out to Bethesda for comment on IGN’s report, and to clarify how far along a PS5 version may have been.

Redfall is due to launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 2nd.

Today’s news arrives at a time Microsoft is investing significant resources in trying to convince regulators in the UK, EU, and US to approve its $69BN acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Call of Duty has continued to be a sticking point for the deal, with regulators expressing concerns around the industry impact should Microsoft ultimately make the billion dollar franchise exclusive to Xbox – something Microsoft recently said it has “no incentive [or] ability” to do.